Emily in Paris' Ashley Park on Having 'More of a Space and Voice' on Season 2: 'So Grateful'

There's no doubt about it: Mindy is definitely in Paris.

On season 2 of Netflix's hit comedy, Emily in Paris, which is streaming now, Ashley Park's character Mindy Chen — a bubbly aspiring singer who quickly became a fan favorite — steals the show as she performs BTS' massive hit, "Dynamite," in the first episode.

And she's just getting started.

"[Mindy] definitely has more of a space and voice and screen time this season, and Emily gets to know Mindy better. They're really there for each other as friends, and the audience is getting to know Mindy better too," Park tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

Park, 30, and Lily Collins (who plays Emily) became fast friends after starring on the show together, and the Tony nominee says seeing the growth of their characters along with their own friendship over the last couple of years has been a special experience.

"I'm really really excited about it and really grateful for it. I learned so much about myself, as we all did, coming back into this season," says Park. "Mindy and Emily are both very resilient problem-solvers and excited about life. I think she's found [a home] with Emily, not just within the apartment, but someone who sees her and wants to be there for her."

Park hit the ground running in New York City after moving there nearly a decade ago after graduating from the University of Michigan — and she has no plans to slow down.

"I really love a challenge. My agents were just joking with me. They're like, well, I guess you only film stuff in other countries. It was either France or Vancouver!" says Park, who wrapped Emily in Paris in August and headed to Canada to film Adele Lim's upcoming directorial debut shortly after.

The untitled Lionsgate and Point Grey Pictures project features four female Asian leads, and "it's truly the first of its kind," says Park, who formed deep bonds with her costars Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu during filming.

"I've never seen Asian women portrayed in this way, and I felt extremely seen, understood and listened to," she adds. "We get to be raunchy and cool and flawed and sexy. It's going to be a game changer within the industry, and it was a game changer for me, too."

Over the years, Park says she's struggled with "imposter syndrome" despite the accolades and success she found on Broadway.

But now, she's no longer questioning whether she belongs.

"I never wanted to be put in the Asian box, you know? For the first time, I'm so proud to be in that box — and all the other boxes," Park says. "I'm really, really happy with the human that I am today."