'Emily in Paris' ' Ashley Park Says Fans Approached Her at Super Bowl Requesting Videos for Their Wives

The third season of Emily in Paris will air on Dec. 21

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 11, 2022 04:21 PM
Ashley Park
Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Ashley Park has garnered quite a bit of a following for her work in Emily in Paris.

The actress, 31, said she never expected to get recognized for her work on the Netflix show — which is entering its third season — at the Super Bowl, of all places.

"You would think that this show has a certain demographic, but I went to the Super Bowl in L.A. and didn't think anyone would know who I was," said Park in an interview with The Sunday Times. "I've never had more middle-aged men come up to me and say, 'Um, hey, my wife watched the show, but then I watched it without her. Can you just send a video to my wife?' It was funny."

Netflix confirmed the renewal of Emily in Paris for its third and fourth season in January, which means the public will be able to see Park, along with series lead Lily Collins, in their respective roles as Mindy and Emily a little longer.

The synopsis for the third season of the show explains that Emily will find herself "at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life" and will "have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life."

The release hints that the decisions Emily makes this coming season will determine "her future in France" as she continues to "immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

As for Park, she recently got candid in a cover story for SHAPE's first digital issue about adopting a healthy lifestyle following her acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis when she was 15.

"Once cancer physically left my body, I made it my mission to not let it affect my life," she said. "I didn't want it to define me. People were so worried about me, and I became the person that was like, 'I'm fine. Don't worry about me. I am going to go after what I want and just do it.'"

Park said she used the inspiration to push her to perform up to eight or nine shows a week on Broadway for shows like The King and I, Mamma Mia!, and Mean Girls early on in her career, and she learned that she needed to take care of her health to push toward her dreams even harder.

"When you're performing so much, you realize that your body is your vessel — it's your instrument," she said. "So, you have to treat it as such and really take care of it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She said she has done activities to stay active like yoga, running, Pilates, and dancing, while she focuses on moving "every day."

"That can be hard with my filming schedule, so I've learned that to stay motivated, I have to adjust what type of physical activity can fit into my life at any given moment," she explained.

Season 3 of Emily in Paris premieres on Dec. 21.

Related Articles
Ashley Park
'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Says Once She Recovered from Cancer 'I Didn't Want It to Define Me'
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Everything to Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Lily Collins as Emily in episode 309 of Emily in Paris
'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Trailer: Lily Collins Returns to the City of Light
Kim Cattrall attends the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France.
Oh Là Là! Kim Cattrall Shows Off Some Décolletage in Plunging Jumpsuit at 'Emily in Paris' Premiere
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClywPmpuObU/?hl=en. Elliot Page/Instagram
Elliot Page Reveals Cover of Memoir: 'I Hope This Can Help Someone Feel Less Alone'
Mafia Mamma Trailer
See Toni Collette Learn from Monica Bellucci in Wild 'Mafia Mamma' Trailer
Ashley Park. Credit goes to Rent the Runway.
Ashley Park Wants Women to Feel 'Empowered' in Her New Rent the Runway Holiday Collection
90 Day Fiancé Alum Deavan Clegg Says Onscreen Relationship With Jihoon Was ‘96 Percent Fake’
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Deavan Clegg's Son, Who Has Cancer, Rushed to Hospital with High Fever
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: (L-R) Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins attend the "Windfall" LA Special Screening on March 11, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Lily Collins Shares Sweet Note from Husband Charlie McDowell on Last Day of Filming 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
'Emily in Paris' Is (Almost) Back! See the First Images from Season 3
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
'Emily in Paris' Teaser: Emily Insists 'Everything's Fine!' — but Her Crisis Bangs Suggest Otherwise
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend the GO Campaign 15th Annual GO Gala hosted by Lily Collins at City Market Social House on October 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lily Collins Sweetly Says She Can 'Conquer Anything' with Husband Charlie McDowell
Jason Momoa "BE THE MATCH" event
Jason Momoa Makes Impassioned Plea to Help Young Boy Find Rare Bone Marrow Match
Robert Gordon performing at the Park West in Chicago, Illinois, May 21, 1981.
Rockabilly Singer Robert Gordon Dead at 75 After Hospitalization for Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Family
Christine Chiu, Anna Shay
'Bling Empire' : Christine Chiu Reveals She 'Asked to Speak to HR at Netflix' After Drama with Anna Shay
Suleika Jaouad (L) and recording artist Jon Batiste attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Jon Batiste's Wife? All About Suleika Jaouad