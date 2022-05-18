"I can't believe we got a BTS song onto the show and then, just that they would even watch and also appreciate it," Park said during a panel discussion at the Netflix FYSEE event

Emily in Paris' Ashley Park 'Fully Freaked Out' When BTS' RM Posted Her Performance of 'Dynamite'

Emily in Paris. Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 201 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021

Ashley Park is reflecting on a surreal moment from season 2 of Emily in Paris.

During a panel discussion for the Netflix FYSEE event at Raleigh Studios on Monday, the 30-year-old Broadway star discussed the memorable episode from the show's sophomore season, in which she performed a stunning rendition of BTS' smash hit, "Dynamite."

To Park's surprise, RM, one of the members of the wildly popular K-pop band, shared his reaction to the scene on his Instagram Story last December. In his post of her performance, the 27-year-old musician can be overheard in the background giggling with joy. "Wow," he captioned the clip.

"I fully freaked out about that," she told the panel's moderator. "Yeah, I didn't expect that at all…I can't believe we got a BTS song onto the show, and then just that they would even watch and also appreciate it and approve it was a really cool full-circle thing."

"And I hadn't gotten to perform live, especially not in heels, for a long time," she added. "So, that was the first we did that season. It was a nice way back in."

After initially catching wind of RM's post last year, the Girls5eva actress reacted to his positive feedback on Twitter. "Honestly, still on a high from this," she wrote. "RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak 🤯🙏."

Emily in Paris. Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 201 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021 Credit: Carole Bethuel/Netflix

In December, Park opened up about the performance on Instagram, thanking all who were involved in making the scene a reality.

"Thank you THANK YOU for the outpouring of love for this scene in #emilyinparis 🥺🥰🇰🇷🎶🇫🇷," she wrote alongside a video of the moment. "I'm still pinching myself that I got to sing my favorite #bts @bts.bighitofficial song as Mindy! But there's no way I could take all the credit for this, so here's my novellll of thanks to #btsarmy and the behind-the-scenes army who made this scene possible."

Further down in her post, Park also gave a special shoutout to BTS for their "constant hard work and music."

During a conversation at the Going for the Gold: A Celebration of Netflix's Pan-Asian Emmy Contenders on Monday, the Netflix star also spoke about her experience getting into the outfit for the performance, which she described as "probably the most challenging" part of the iconic scene.

"That costume, I could not pee in, and I had to be in it for six different days," she explained to the audience. "I was like, 'Why is she [her character] in this for so long?' But I would get sewn into it every morning."

Since premiering on Netflix last year, Emily in Paris has gone on to earn Golden Globe, Emmy and Critics' Choice Awards nominations. The series, starring Lily Collins as the titular Emily, follows a young marketing executive from Chicago as she's hired by a Paris-based firm to provide them with an American perspective.

The show has also been renewed for seasons 3 and 4.