Emily Blunt Says Her Entire Family Learned to Ride Horses Filming 'The English' : 'Practice a Lot'

The actor and producer tells PEOPLE she spent months on horseback to prepare for the Western series, which airs on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 11

By
Published on November 10, 2022
Emily Blunt 'The English' TV Series premiere
Photo: Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt became an expert horseback rider to prepare for her lead role in The English — and so did her family.

The London native, 39, opened up about her filming experience for the six-episode Amazon Prime drama at the show's New York City premiere Wednesday, revealing that husband John Krasinski and their children, Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, were also able to enjoy some time on location.

"They learned how to do the horse and buggy," Blunt, who spent months getting acclimated on a horse for the show, tells PEOPLE.

"Just practice a lot so that they don't think you're a total rookie, because they can smell it," she adds about her own riding education.

"They can smell your fear," she continues. "I rode for three months before we started and that helped me feel more at ease because people back then they were like one with the horse. So you had to kind of know your stuff."

Emily Blunt 'The English' TV Series premiere
Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock

Blunt served as an executive producer on the Amazon Prime series, which follows the story of Lady Cornelia Locke, an English aristocrat who travels to the American midwest in the 1890s to chase down the killer of her son.

Inspired by Spaghetti Westerns, the dramatic story "just captured my heart," Blunt tells PEOPLE. "I just felt deeply and every script [of this show] that came to me subsequently was so gorgeous and so moving. I just couldn't wait to see what was gonna happen next."

Sadly for Blunt and the rest of the cast and crew, waiting was the one thing they all had to do as a result of the pandemic, which pushed filming back numerous times.

"We were always shooting in Spain but we had to push because of COVID and that was the anxious part because this show was so important to me," Blunt tells PEOPLE. "I didn't want it to slip through our fingers because of COVID — we had to push and push and push. So we knew that Spain was gonna be the best location for it. It offered us all the vistas we wanted. Incredible landscapes."

The English
Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

"It's been very moving," Blunt adds about the experience of filming with co-lead Chaske Spencer in the Western. Along with Kimberly Guerrero, the former Twilight star is one of many The English cast members to come from Native American tribes.

"I think everyone who signed on to this knew they were a part of something elevated and special," adds Blunt. "It was just the best atmosphere I've ever experienced on set."

Says Spencer, 47, "She's just a really professional producer, actor, and she was very passionate about this project."

"I felt a lot of support from her. She's just a really nice person. She's really cool."

