Emily Blunt Is 'Hell-Bent' on Revenge in Amazon's 'The English' Costarring 'Twilight' 's Chaske Spencer

Emily Blunt is bringing The English to America.

The A Quiet Place star plays Lady Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman, who is joined by Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (played by Twilight alum Chaske Spencer) in the new series from Amazon Prime Video and the BBC. The unlikely duo come together to "cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood" in 1890s America.

"It's just something about this country," Blunt's character says in the mysterious trailer.

Ahead of the show's premiere, Blunt tells PEOPLE her character "arrives looking like the feminine ideal, dressed in a bonnet and a pink dress, kind of like Alice arriving in the Wild, Wild West," she said. "She enters this very sort of masculine, brutal world, and she's seeking vengeance for her son's death."

"So even though she's somebody who appears ill-prepared for the journey in front of her, which is going to be a very physical and psychologically traumatic one, she's hell-bent on finding the man responsible for her son's death," continues Blunt, who's also an executive producer on the series.

The show will follow Blunt and Spencer's characters as they "series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders" while investigating the case of a young widow (Valerie Pachner).

"I sometimes wonder if there's horror in our soul," Cornelia says in the trailer. "If wishes were where we would be, then we would be where we are not."

Both Cornelia and Eli "have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past," per a release shared along with a First Look at the show on Thursday. "They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination — the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming."

Speaking to PEOPLE, Blunt reveals she felt compelled to join the show after reading the script for the first time. "When I was sent the pilot, it just had me in its grip with such immediacy," the actress said, "I felt sort of powerless. I was like, 'I'm doing this show.'"

"It was so compelling and the writing was so rare," she added.

Blunt also explains that The English is unlike any other Western she's ever seen because "it has the pace of a thriller. It's got this like violence and brutality to it, and yet, at its core, it was the most deeply tender thing I'd ever read. You've got this epic chase thriller, and yet there's a love story that runs and reigns supreme through it — I just found it tonally completely bewitching."

The Edge of Tomorrow star also says she didn't have "a moment or iota of hesitation" about making the transition to a role on the small screen because "most of the best material is in television right now."

She continues, "I'd sort of been looking to go on that journey with a character where it wasn't truncated by having to conform to a certain running time. It's such a mythic story space, a Western, so it was endless what I felt the possibilities and the twists and turns that this could take."

Shaping the six-episode limited series from behind the scenes as an executive producer has also been a long time coming for Blunt, who says husband John Krasinski has been urging her to jump into producing "for years."

"I've always been like, 'Oh no, I shouldn't, I shouldn't, I'm not going to do that,'" she admits. But she couldn't resist with The English because "this was just a very welcoming family with [creator] Hugo Blick and [producer] Greg Brenman and the whole team. Hugo and I have just been shoulder to shoulder on this from day one. I've loved every moment of working with him. He's a brilliant hurricane genius person."

The English — also starring Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line), Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (Marvellous) and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror) — debuts Nov. 11 on Amazon Prime Video.