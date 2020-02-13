Emilio Estevez to Reprise His Role as Coach Bombay in Disney+’s Mighty Ducks TV Series

They wouldn’t be the Ducks without Coach Bombay.

Disney+ announced Thursday that Emilio Estevez will reprise his role as beloved coach Gordon Bombay from the 1990s film trilogy The Mighty Ducks in the upcoming 10-episode TV series, which begins filming in Vancouver this month and premieres later this year.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” said Estevez, 57, who will also serve as an executive producer. “After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

“It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content for Disney+. “For a generation, ‘The Mighty Ducks’ stood for teamwork, friendship, and heart and we’re excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world. We are thrilled to have Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role.”

Along with The Mighty Ducks films, Estevez — the brother of Charlie Sheen and son of Martin Sheen — is best known for his “Brat Pack” days, including starring in the beloved 1985 teen comedy The Breakfast Club.

He now joins the Disney+ remake with previously announced series regulars Lauren Graham and Brady Noon. Also joining the cast are Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins and De’Jon Watts.

The show’s logline reads, “In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.”

Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa are co-creators and will serve as showrunners. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers, with Griffiths directing, while Graham is a co-executive producer.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of a TV series based on the popular movies in January 2018. The outlet, citing sources, said that ABC Signature Studios was in early development for a series, but that a network had not been decided.

The Mighty Ducks spawned three movies throughout the 1990s and starred Estevez, Joss Ackland, Lane Smith, Josef Sommer, Joshua Jackson and Elden Henson.