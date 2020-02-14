See the First Look Photos of Emilio Estevez as Coach Bombay in Mighty Ducks Reboot

Emilio Estevez is back on the ice!

On Thursday, Disney+ announced the 57-year-old actor will be reprising his role of coach Gordon Bombay — which he played in The Mighty Ducks film franchise — in the upcoming TV series based on the sports trilogy.

Along with the exciting news, Disney+ shared several production shots of Estevez hitting the hockey rink once more as the beloved coach.

“NO. CHILL,” social media posts from the streaming service read. “#EmilioEstevez is BACK as Gordon Bombay! Check out this photo from production on The Mighty Ducks, an Original Series coming soon to #DisneyPlus.”

Image zoom Emilio Estevez Disney +

Centered around a ragtag hockey team, the first The Might Ducks movie was released in 1992 and starred Estevez along with Joss Ackland, Lane Smith, Josef Sommer, Joshua Jackson and Elden Henson.

The hockey flick spawned two sequels — D2: The Mighty Ducks in 1994 and D3: The Mighty Ducks in 1996 — and an animated series.

The Mighty Ducks is also the namesake for real-life NFL team Anaheim Ducks, which The Walt Disney Company founded a year following the movie’s release.

Image zoom Emilio Estevez (center) Disney +

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!” Estevez said of his return in a statement released Thursday. “After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney Plus.”

The 10-episode original series will star Gilmore Girls and Parenthood alumna Lauren Graham in the lead role as Alex, while Brady Noon (Broadwalk Empire) will portray her son Evan, PEOPLE previously reported.

Also joining the cast are Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins and De’Jon Watts.

Image zoom The Mighty Ducks Buena Vista Pictures

“In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team,” the show’s logline reads. “After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.”

Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa are co-creators and will serve as showrunners. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers along with Estevez. Griffiths is slated to direct, while Graham will act as a co-executive producer.

“It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist,” Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, said in a release on Thursday. “For a generation, The Mighty Ducks stood for teamwork, friendship, and heart and we’re excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world. We are thrilled to have Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role.”