Emilia Clarke Teases Another Possible Culprit Behind Infamous Game of Thrones Coffee Cup Gaffe

An errant disposable coffee cup was spotted in an episode of Game of Thrones' final season

Nearly two years after a disposable coffee cup accidentally made its way into a Game of Thrones scene, Emilia Clarke has thrown another name into the ring as a potential suspect responsible for the gaffe.

In the latest installment of theSkimm's "Texting With" digital series, the 34-year-old actress named Game of Thrones co-creator and showrunner D. B. Weiss as the possible culprit while poking fun of the on-screen snafu.

The topic came up while Clarke was answering a question about her morning drink of choice.

"It's not Starbucks - spoiler," she said. "I'm going to say it again for the record: was not mine. Looking at you, Dan Weiss."

When the HBO show's final season first aired in May 2019, a modern-day disposable coffee cup was spotted in front of Clarke's character Daenerys during a scene on "Last of the Starks" episode.

The cup, which rested on a table in Winterfell's great hall during a post-battle feast, was later digitally removed from the scene. The network previously took a lighthearted approach in their response to the flub, joking in a statement that "the latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

Following the episode, Weiss, 50, and his producing partner David Benioff addressed the on-air blunder in an interview with Japan's Star Channel, calling it a "funny" accident.

"We were concentrating so much on Daenerys and Jon Snow that we just didn't see this coffee cup right in the middle," Benioff, 50, said in August 2019. "So at first I couldn't believe it, and then it was an embarrassment because, 'How did we not see this coffee cup in the middle of the shot?' And then, eventually, it was just funny. This one is just a mistake, and it's kind of funny to us now."

Benioff went on to compare the mistake to making a Persian rug, explaining that "it's tradition that you make a little mistake, because only God can do anything perfect. So I guess for us, that was just our… Persian rug."

At the time, Weiss jokingly agreed and said: "That's why I put the coffee cup there."

"Here's the truth: We had a party before the Emmys recently and Conleth, who plays Varys - who's sitting next to me in that scene - he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine,'" she recalled.

"It was his! It was Conleth's coffee cup! He said so," she continued. "He said, 'I think it was, I am sorry, darling. I didn't want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.'"