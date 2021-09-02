Former Game of Thrones costars Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa got together last month for co-creator David Benioff’s birthday party

Emilia Clarke Says GoT Costar Jason Momoa Got Her 'as Drunk as Humanly Possible' During Reunion

Jason Momoa is all about a good time.

The 42-year-old actor recently reunited with former Game of Thrones costar Emilia Clarke at co-creator David Benioff's birthday celebration — and Clarke, 34, tells PEOPLE that Momoa was the life of the party.

"Oh God, it was beautiful," the Clinique global brand ambassador says in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "When Jay's in town, you know it's going down."

"He walks into the room and you're just like, 'My man,'" Clarke continues of Momoa. "It's almost like a test, every time he sees [me] he's like, 'Can I still throw you around the room? Yeah I can.'"

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram

She adds that Momoa got the group "as drunk as humanly possible."

"I mean, I've never tried so many different whiskeys in my entire life," she reveals. "There were a couple that were really nice, and there were a couple that were paint stripper, and I literally was like, 'Yeah I'm gonna down you, get hair on your chest.' It was funny."

On season 1 of GoT, Momoa played Khal Drogo, the controversial counterpart to Daenerys Targaryen, played by Clarke. Clarke went on to star on the HBO series for all eight seasons, from 2011 to 2019.

game of thrones Credit: HBO/kobal/rex/shutterstock

Both stars shared photos from Benioff's early birthday party last month (he turns 51 on Sep. 25), with Clarke posting a shot of her smiling while Momoa holds her in his arms.

"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi," she captioned the post, referencing one of her GoT character's many names.

Momoa posted his own series of photos from the outing, including a trio of sweet snapshots with Clarke.

In one image, the Aquaman actor wore a sailor's cap while Clarke sat perched on his left leg. He took the hat off for the other two pics, one of which was a close-up of the two with one arm wrapped around the other.