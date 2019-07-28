GoT Reunion! Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa Together Again as She Wishes Him a Happy Early Birthday

Khalessi is wishing her Khal a very special birthday!

Emilia Clarke reunited with her former Game of Thrones costar Jason Momoa ahead of his 40th birthday, which will be on August 1. Clarke couldn’t help but share their encounter on Instagram Saturday and gave Momoa a sweet message.

“With you I feel 2 feet small…HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you,” the actress wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and the Aquaman star embracing. In another photo, Clarke can be seen lounging in an exceptionally large tub.

She later joked in the hashtags that she finally found a bathtub large enough to bathe her dragons in.

Momoa and Clarke have not filmed together since their work on GoT, in which the actor starred as the Dothraki leader Khal Drogo. His character was married to Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen in the early episodes of the first season, and the pair ruled over the Dothraki tribe together until he was killed at the end of season 1 — leaving Daenerys to turn her gaze toward the Iron Throne.

Though their time together was cut short in the early stages of the series, their close friendship off-screen has lasted throughout the years. The actor even stopped by the set during the filming of the final season to support his former cast members.

And Momoa was “Team Daenerys” until the very end, leaving his friend a heartfelt message on Instagram when her character was killed at the hands of deception.

“Baby that episode killed me,” Momoa commented on Clarke’s post at the time. “I love you madly.”