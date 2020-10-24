The Game of Thrones star shared a slideshow of photos from her adventure on Instagram

Emilia Clarke Jumps Out of Plane for 34th Birthday, Calls It the 'Most Exhilarating Experience'

Emilia Clarke is skydiving into her 34th year!

On Friday, Clarke revealed that she jumped out of a "goddamn plane" for her birthday on Oct. 23 and shared moments from the experience on Instagram.

"What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday? Jumping out of a goddamn plane is what," Clarke captioned her post.

The slideshow of photos show Clarke screaming and smiling widely as she is seen strapped up in flying gear. The post also included a photo of Clarke holding up a piece of paper that read: "Well done! You just jumped out of an aeroplane!"

Also in the caption of her post, the Game of Thrones star added the fitting hashtags, "#whosaysyoucanonlyflydragons? #freeeeeeeefaaaallliiiinngggggg #myfacialexpresionstellyouallyouneedtoknow #mymothermyhero #birthdayblueskatepunch"

Clarke praised the experience, adding in the caption: "Thank you Hinton Sky Diving for the most exhilarating experience of my life!"

Before celebrating her birthday with the monumental adventure, Clarke cuddled up to her puppy, Ted.

On Wednesday, Clarke shared a photo of Ted nestled between her legs, captioning it: "Still (Covid) life: Sausage dog reclining. #themissingpieceofmypuzzle."

Clarke welcomed Ted back in January and introduced her followers to her new fur baby on social media.

"He just can’t stop. He physically.cannot.stop being the MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY IN THE ENTIRE WORLD. ?," Clarke captioned a series of sweet photos with her new pup.

"Erryone meet Ted. Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my god—- life," she added. "Ready to fill this Instagram feed to bursting whilst still being able to leave room in a teacup."