GoT's Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa (Sort of) Recreate Dirty Dancing Lift During Ireland Reunion

Nobody puts Khaleesi in the corner!

Although it’s been quite some time since Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa shared the Game of Thrones screen together as husband and wife (his character died during the first season), the pair got up to some new tricks during their latest hangout.

“FYI..This is the closest you’ll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift’ from dirty dancing,” the 31-year-old actress wrote alongside a photo of Momoa, 38, lifting her in his arms while standing in front of a picture of the HBO series’ iron throne.

She continued, “Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there’s no lake. And yes, I have no idea I’m NOT being raised above his head. (Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.)”

In a nod to both the iconic 1987 film and Momoa’s GOT character, Clarke added the hashtags, “#nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife” and “#mysunandstarsintheireyes.”

Momoa also shared a sweet video of their time together on his Instagram feed, captioning the post, “Moon of my life @emilia_clarke every time I leave you my face hurts from smiling to[o] much. I F—g love you forever. Aloha j.”

But Clarke wasn’t the only GoT costar Momoa got a chance to catch up with during his trip.

The actor also shared some photographs of himself with Kit Harrington, writing, “I’m so grateful to be apart of the greatest show on earth. I’m honored to be able to come to Ireland and celebrate with my friends.”

Clarke previously revealed she’s come up with a very appropriate way to commemorate her timing playing Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO hit: she’s getting a dragon tattoo.

“I’m going to get a dragon right here [points at wrist] kind of flying away,” she said during an appearance on LIVE! with Kelly and Ryan.

“I think that’s cool. A little kind of peace out,” she added.