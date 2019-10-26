Game of Thrones Reunion! Emilia Clarke Smiles with On-Screen Loves Jason Momoa and Kit Harington

Back in Westeros!

On Saturday, Emilia Clarke posted a sweet photo with her former Game of Thrones costars Jason Momoa and Kit Harington, both of whom played her character’s love interests on the show.

“Reunions never looked this hairy,” the actress jokingly captioned the image, which saw Momoa, 40, putting his arms around Clarke and Harington, 32. Clarke also added a hashtag that read, “Any excuse for a Momoa sandwich.”

Momoa and Harington appeared to be back with their friend and costar to celebrate her 33rd birthday party on Friday night. (Clarke’s birthday was on Wednesday.) “YUP,” she captioned another Instagram photo from the night. “33 DAMN you be looking so….worth only getting two hours sleep for. 🥳.”

The final season of Game of Thrones wrapped up earlier this year, and recently ruled the 2019 Emmy Awards, going in as the night’s most-nominated show with 32 nods, and taking home the award for outstanding drama series.

On the hit HBO series, Clarke played the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, who was married to Momoa’s character Khal Drogo before linking up with Harington’s Jon Snow in the penultimate season.

This isn’t the first time Clarke and Moma have reunited to celebrate a birthday. In July, she helped throw a surprise party for Momoa in honor of his special day.

Clarke also sent a special message to Momoa on Instagram at the time, writing underneath a photo of the two of them, “With you I feel 2 feet small…HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you.”

In another photo, Clarke can be seen lounging in an exceptionally large tub, later joking in the hashtags that she had finally found a bathtub large enough to bathe her dragons in.

Though Momoa and Clarke’s time together was cut short in the early stages of the series, their close friendship off-screen has lasted throughout the years. The actor even stopped by the set during the filming of the final season to support his former cast members.

Momoa was also “Team Daenerys” until the very end, leaving his friend a heartfelt message on Instagram when her character was killed in the final season.

“Baby that episode killed me,” he commented on Clarke’s post at the time. “I love you madly.”

Meanwhile, Harington revealed in September that he still hasn’t seen the controversial eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

“I still haven’t seen the show,” the actor said when asked about the negative reaction towards the show’s conclusion in May. “So that’s how I dealt with that controversy. I haven’t seen the final season.”

However, Harington said he and his castmates remained unaffected by the controversy.

“But I know what it took to shoot it,” he continued. “And it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it. And controversy — I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, story-wise. And we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. So controversy for us didn’t really affect us.”