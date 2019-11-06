"Being there when someone is scared, confused or angry is one of the kindest things you can do," Emilia Clarke says in PEOPLE’s first-ever Kindness Issue

Games of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Is Grateful for the Kindness of Nurses After Two Brain Hemorrhages

These days, Emilia Clarke has a lot to be grateful for. In PEOPLE’s first-ever Kindness Issue, the Game of Thrones‘ actress opens up about her painful recovery journey since her 2011 and 2013 aneurysms — and how she was able to overcome the painful hurdles with the help of strangers and loved ones. “It was a brain aneurysm that ruptured, and it was pretty traumatic,” Clarke, 33, says in this week’s issue. “The paramedics were unbelievable. They’d given me drugs so I was in less pain, wrapped me up like a tortilla and made me laugh the whole way to the hospital. There I was, bleeding in the brain, and there we were in this ambulance having an absolute giggle. They were so gracious.”

In March, the Last Christmas star revealed she underwent two life-saving brain surgeries over the last eight years to correct two different aneurysm growths. Clarke’s health problems started in February 2011, soon after wrapping filming on the HBO show’s first season.

Sharing her story for the first time in an essay for The New Yorker, Clarke said that the surgeries were difficult and not always successful, nor was her recovery — at one point she wanted to “pull the plug” when she was unable to remember her name.

Image zoom Emilia Clarke Roy Rochlin/Getty

But despite her ongoing struggles, Clarke, who has since created a charity, SameYou, to raise money for people recovering from brain injuries and strokes, was slowly able to overcome the adversities.

“There was also my mum, when she went into mum superpower in the hospital: I had aphasia [loss of speech], and she looked at me and went, ‘Yeah, I know exactly what you mean,’ ” she tells PEOPLE. “She made me believe she understood exactly what I was saying. It was genuinely her greatest moment.”