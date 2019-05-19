As the hours before the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones finale dwindle, Emilia Clarke is saying her final farewell to her character, Daenerys Targaryen, and the show.

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” Clarke’s heartfelt post on Instagram began. “The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart.”

Clarke was cast as Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, in 2010 —portraying the legendary Khaleesi over the subsequent eight seasons (73 episodes total).

The actress, who shared three of her favorite behind-the-scenes photos, also described the arduous task of bringing her character to life while making sure she would do her “justice.”

“I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice,” she continued.

“Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being,” Clarke said.

The star went on to mention her father, who died in 2016 after a hard-fought battle with cancer, according to Vanity Fair, wishing that he could be here to see winter come to an end.

“I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown,” Clarke wrote of her father, whom she was very close to.

The Me Before You star concluded her emotional post by thanking the fans of the show, explaining that without them there would be no Game of Thrones.

“But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams,” she wrapped up the post.

“Without you, there is no us. And now our watch has ended,” Clarke said.

The final episode of the series will air on Sunday, May 19th at 9 pm ET.