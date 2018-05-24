Emilia Clarke Is Getting a 'Cool' Dragon Tattoo to Mark the End of Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke has one more season of Game of Thrones left, but she will soon have a permanent reminder of the show that made her a Hollywood star.

The British actress, 31, appeared on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday to promote her new film Solo: A Star Wars Story when Ryan Seacrest revealed he’d been trying to set up an appointment at a tattoo parlor but could not get in because the actress already had booked in.

“I was in a tattoo parlor the other day trying to get an appointment and they said that they were full because you’re coming in to get a tattoo of a dragon?” he asked Clarke, causing cohost Kelly Ripa to ask, “Are you really doing it?”

Clarke couldn’t contain her excitement and said, “Yes! Sorry, mum!”

The actress revealed she already had a tattoo of a bee on her left pinkie finger from famed tattoo artist Dr. Woo, but admitted she felt the need to commemorate her time on the hit HBO show in a special way.

“I’m going to get a dragon right here [points at wrist] kind of flying away,” she said. “So I think that’s cool. A little kind of peace out.”

Ripa jokingly said, “I thought you’d get one of the big back tattoos.”

Laughing, Clarke joked along adding, “Yeah exactly! They’ve cleared the schedule, I’m getting the full [back tattoo].”

Clarke rose to fame for playing Daenerys Targaryen, a ruthless queen with three dragons out to conquer Westeros.

She has expanded her resume since then, playing Sarah Connor in Terminator Genisys and now taking part in the Star Wars universe.

Clarke portrays Qi’ra in the upcoming Han Solo origin story, and as she teases in PEOPLE’s special issue, Star Wars: The Secrets of Solo, the character “isn’t like the women that you’ve seen in Star Wars yet.”

Describing her character as “badass,” the London native says Qi’ra “kind of follows a femme fatale arc.” “She’ll keep you on your toes,” she adds.

“Also, Qi’ra exists nowhere else in the Star Wars universe,” she says. “I got to make her up from scratch, which was exciting.”