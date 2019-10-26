Emilia Clarke Says She Cried When She Met Beyoncé at Oscars Afterparty: 'It Didn't Go Well'

When Emilia Clarke met Beyoncé, it didn’t go quite as planned.

The Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones star joined Regina King on The Graham Norton Show on Friday to talk about Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s Oscars party, revealing that she burst into tears upon meeting the “Lemonade” singer.

Clarke, 33, said that the mother of three came up to her at the party, seemingly expecting an exciting conversation with the Mother of Dragons — but instead she got a misty-eyed starstruck fan.

“So I did not expect to see them, you know, in the flesh, I wasn’t expecting that at all,” Clarke said of Beyoncé, 38, and Jay-Z, 49. “I was just like, ‘Oh my god, I’m invited!'”

“And Queen Bey came up to me, and obviously, looked at me like, ‘Oh … I’d like to talk to you!’ and I just did not respond in the way that I was thinking she thought that I might respond,” the actress continued.

“As in, she obviously came up and was like, this’ll be cool, and I was like, ‘Oh my god,'” Clarke explained, making a crying noise. “[I was] too many drinks in, started crying, it didn’t go well. I mean, literally, eyes welling up like, ‘I can’t handle this, it’s too intense.'”

Clarke and King also described the exclusive party, saying that it took place in a revamped car park, and no phones were allowed past a certain point.

“It’s basically in a car park … it’s not a car park, but it essentially is,” Clarke said. “They say, ‘This is the last picture you’ll take’ as you go … down the stairs, they have a sign that says that where you’re like, ‘Oh okay, no phones, no social media, no nothing,’ and then you get in and you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s why.’ This is like hallowed ground.”

This isn’t the first time that Clarke has expressed disappointment in herself with the way she greeted the Queen of the Beyhive.

In May, she told Jimmy Kimmel that she “just messed it up.”

“She was clearly a fan, and I ruined it. I just was like, ‘Uhhhh,'” the Me Before You star said. “I think I started crying.”

Clarke also told Kimmel, 51, that Jay-Z witnessed the whole awkward encounter and greeted her with a simple “sup?”

“And then I just kept trying to find them all night, and I couldn’t find them because I was crying,” she said, adding that she’d love another chance to meet her. “It breaks my heart that I messed it up.”