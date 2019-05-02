Emilia Clarke's Brother Is a Cameraman on Game of Thrones: Does He Work on Her Sex Scenes?

Emilia Clarke is never too far from home when she’s shooting Game of Thrones … because Her brother works on the show!

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Clarke, 32, revealed that her brother is a cameraman for the HBO series, in which she’s starred as Daenerys Targaryen since it premiered in 2011.

“He’s in the camera department, which is brilliant,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

And while Clarke said it’s “really nice” having him around, there are certain moments where she’d rather he keep his distance — namely, Daenerys’ sex scenes.

“So there are some days where he’s like, ‘Oh, I’ll swing by,’ because he’s literally in the next unit that’s filming next door,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Nah, it’s good! I’m good! You can stay there!’ “

So who would be more embarrassed if they were to work on those scenes together? “Definitely him,” Clarke said with a laugh.

And while Daenerys’ love-making scenes have always been steamy, her most recent ones with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) are particularly significant considering his true parentage. Earlier this season, Jon revealed to Daenerys that he’s the secret son of Prince Rhaegar, which not only makes him the true heir to the Iron Throne, but also makes him Daenerys’ nephew.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Clarke opened up about the big reveal, explaining that Daenerys’ main concern is not the accidentally incestuous relationship but rather the fact that Jon, as the last male Targaryen heir, now has a better claim to the Iron Throne than she does.

“The related thing, to her, is so normal,” Clarke said. “She could have easily married her brother. It’s not a thing. It’s a thing for Jon, but let’s just forget about that. The main thing is we’re up for the same promotion and I’ve been working for it for my entire existence.”

“This is [Daenerys’] whole existence,” the actress emphasized. “Since birth! Dany literally was brought into this world going: RUN! These f—ers [in Westeros] have f—ed everything up. Now it’s, ‘You’re our only hope.’ There’s so much she’s taken on in her duty in life to rectify. There’s so much she’s seen and witnessed and been through and lost and suffered and hurt to get here … and Jon doesn’t even want it!”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.