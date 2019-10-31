Emilia Clarke Reveals the Person Responsible for the Infamous Game of Thrones Coffee Cup

Emilia Clarke is putting in her two cents about the errant coffee cup that made its way into a Game of Thrones scene.

In a clip from Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the late-night host asked Clarke, 33, about the infamous cup and whom she thought was responsible for leaving it on the table during episode four of GoT‘s eighth season.

Before asking the question, Fallon, 45, reminded the actress that back in May, her costar Sophie Turner appeared on his show and placed the blame on Clarke.

“Yeah, I heard. I heard what’s up,” Clarke jokingly said, before providing her own explanation of the cup-gate culprit.

“Here’s the truth: We had a party before the Emmys recently and Conleth [Hill], who plays Varys — who’s sitting next to me in that scene — he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine,'” she recalled.

RELATED: HBO Responds to the Infamous Coffee Cup Left on Table During Winterfell Feast in Game of Thrones

“It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup! He said so,” she continued. “He said, ‘I think it was, I am sorry, darling. I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.'”

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy series, went on to express her shock and anger jokingly, noting that Hill told her, “I didn’t have very much to do in that scene.”

“I think that’s who did it,” she added. “He said it — he might have been drunk — but he said it!”

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

Image zoom Nathalie Emmanuel, Emilia Clarke, and Conleth Hill in Game of Thrones Helen Sloan/HBO

RELATED: Game of Thrones Appears to Have Accidentally Left a Disposable Coffee Cup in a Scene

Though Clarke claimed that Hill was the coffee cup culprit, she previously suggested other ideas.

In an Instagram post from May, the actress shared a photo of herself posing alongside Peter Dinklage and former Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa. Notably, Clarke held a disposable coffee cup with a white lid in her hand for the shot.

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here?!” Clarke wrote beside the image. “The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea… oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa…. @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue.”

Clarke also added the hashtags to her photo: “#forthethrone” and “#forthecaffeine.”

RELATED: Game of Thrones Wasn’t the First: 9 More Glaring TV & Movie Mistakes That Made It On-Screen

Turner, 23, also provided another theory in June and claimed Kit Harrington was behind the mishap.

“The coffee cup was where Kit’s chair was,” the actress said. “First I blamed it on Emilia, but I don’t think Emilia would do that.”

“Kit is lazy and I think he would have done that,” she continued. “It was in front of Kit’s chair and then obviously he moved and this picture was taken and it looked like it was in my seat, but I wasn’t there either. It was Kit. It was a hundred percent Kit.”

While the actors continue to speculate who left the coffee cup behind, HBO announced shortly after the mistake aired that the cup had been digitally removed from the episode on HBO GO and future reruns.

The network also responded to the snafu by clarifying Daenerys’ drink of choice.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” HBO said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”