Elyse Slaine Says She Will 'Not Be Returning' for Another Season of RHONY

Elyse Slaine's days on The Real Housewives of New York City have come to an end.

After one season on the show, Slaine announced that she would "not be returning" for season 13 of the hit reality series on Sunday.

"In response to many of your inquires, the answer is no, I will not be returning to #RHONY. Thank you for the support, laughs, and friendship," she tweeted. "I adore so many of you. I value you, and I am always available to chat."

Fans began to speculate about Slaine's status on the show after she failed to appear on the season 12 reunion. On Twitter, she claimed Ramona Singer "blocked" her from appearing on the show.

"Ramona blocked me from the reunion," she tweeted.

But a source close to production tells PEOPLE, "Ramona had nothing to do with the decision to not include Elyse at the reunion."

Bravo is not commenting.

Slaine joined RHONY during season 12 as a "friend of the Housewives" due to her close ties with Singer. However, their friendship deteriorated once cameras started rolling.

During an episode earlier this season, Singer accused Slaine of being a "friend jumper" after she became cordial with new Housewife Leah McSweeney.

"She's just not a good person. She's not a girl's girl," Singer said. "The issues started with Elyse when I brought her into this whole friend group. She just was all about the other girls. She was like a friend jumper."

“I don’t trust her as far as I could throw her,” Singer continued. "I think she’s manipulative, she’s not genuine, and she disgusts me."

Later, when Slaine attempted to confront Singer at a party, the reality star actively avoided her, walking away and pretending not to know her.

"Are you serious?" Slaine said as she followed Singer. "You're going to f------ walk away like you don't know who I am? You are a duplicitous, nefarious, narcissistic, superficial bitch."

"I never thought I could resent Ramona or be as angry with her as I am now," Slaine added during her confessional. "I just don't know where to go from here."

Slaine addressed her friendship with Singer on Twitter, saying, "Viewers never got to see what caused our fallout, but it was pretty disgusting and disheartening."

Her exit comes after Dorinda Medley announced her departure from the show last month.