The billionaire and father to X AE A-Xii uses Twitter to drop hints about who he really is and what he loves (mostly memes and Dogecoin)

Everything to Know About Elon Musk, Based on His Tweets

"It's going to be interesting," Che said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show this week about Musk's episode, which will feature Miley Cyrus as musical guest. "It's cool that people care about who's on the show, you know? I think, like, that's what makes it kind of cool."

For those who may know more of the myth, get to know the man behind the future of cars and space via his Twitter, where Musk likes to reveal bits of himself in his most unfiltered form.

Spoiler alert: Memes. Lots of memes.

Musk, who's dad to X AE A-Xii with singer Grimes as well as five children with ex Justine Wilson, would probably be down to send a self-driving spacecraft to pick up his young son from a playdate on the moon while he tinkers with more tech innovations at home on Mars.

MARS. He really wants Mars to happen.

The insanely talented team at Saturday Night Live is probably writing all of his sketches as we speak, but Musk likes to have some creative control.

He likes to challenge his followers intellectually.

He serves the cold hard truth.

Musk is all in when it comes to Dogecoin and whenever he tweets about the crypto coin, its value tends to go up.

He's artsy and loves the moon. Occasionally, he uses his talents to express his love in art form.

Blimps are under-appreciated and Musk uses his large platform to let you know.

Sure, he dabbles in giving fashion advice. Menswear has its hangups, too.

Can you decipher truth from fiction? Musk likes to troll, but what else is the Internet here for?

Memes, memes and more memes.

He reveals he loves music, which we all could've guessed since he got together with Grimes back in 2018.

He's a family man and his home base is now Texas.

He's a random yet honest Tweeter, much like pal Kanye West.

He understands the power that he and fellow chaos agent West have and had planned to gift the world with a conversation between the two on Clubhouse (which has yet come to fruition).

He loves his son and has already started investing Dogecoin for him.

"Dogecoin is the people's crypto," says Musk.

He's apparently more relatable than we thought.