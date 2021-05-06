Elon Musk is scheduled to host the May 8 episode of Saturday Night Live with Miley Cyrus as the musical guest

Elon Musk Says Saturday Night Live Cast Has Been ‘Awesome’ Ahead of Hosting Debut

Elon Musk is ready to take the stage at Studio 8H.

Days before the Tesla CEO, 49, is set to host this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, Musk spoke to Page Six about the upcoming gig on Tuesday night after enjoying dinner at II Gattopardo with SNL producers and cast members Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman.

"[The] SNL cast and writers have been awesome so far," Musk told the outlet.

Musk will be joined on the May 8 episode by Miley Cyrus, who will be making her sixth official appearance as musical guest.

Michael Che, a "Weekend Update" co-anchor on SNL, recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said that Musk's hosting role is "going to be interesting."

"It's cool that people care about who's on the show, you know? I think, like, that's what makes it kind of cool," said Che, 37. "The show's on 46 years and people still care about who's being booked. I think that's kind of dope."

Davidson, 27, also publicly reacted to news of Musk's hosting, telling Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, "I don't know why people are freaking out."

"They're like, 'Oh I can't believe that Elon Musk is hosting!' And I'm like, the guy that makes the earth better, kind of and makes cool things and sends people to Mars," the comedian said.

"I'm really excited, man," added Davidson. "I'm gonna ask him for like a Tesla or some s---."