Elon Musk will host the May 8 episode of Saturday Night Live alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus

Elon Musk Promises to Be 'Good-ish' in New SNL Promo Ahead of Hosting Debut: 'I'm a Wildcard'

Elon Musk is promising to be on his best behavior — well, sort of.

On Thursday, Saturday Night Live released a new teaser clip ahead of the Tesla CEO's hosting gig of the late-night comedy sketch series, where he promises to be "good-ish" come Saturday evening.

Seen standing between SNL cast member Cecily Strong and Miley Cyrus, who will be performing as the musical guest, Musk, 49, jokes through a bandana face covering, "I'm a wildcard, so there's no telling what I might do," before Cyrus, 28, quips, "Same here! Rules? No thanks."

Strong, 37, then reminds the duo that it's also SNL's Mother's Day episode, so their moms will be in attendance. "Forget what I said," Cyrus groans, as Musk rolls his eyes and exclaims, "Fine! We'll be good-ish."

In a second scene from the short promo, Cyrus asks Musk what he's been up to lately, which prompts him to share that he "did a successful rocket launch this week." Sarcastically responding to Musk, Strong says, "Wow, well, I did my laundry," before she backtracks and says, "Actually no, I didn't."

Musk will be joined on the May 8 episode by Cyrus, who will be making her sixth official appearance.

Days ahead of his hosting spot, Musk spoke to Page Six about the upcoming gig on Tuesday night after enjoying dinner at II Gattopardo with SNL producers and cast members Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman.

"[The] SNL cast and writers have been awesome so far," Musk told the outlet.

Michael Che, a "Weekend Update" co-anchor on SNL, recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said that Musk's hosting role is "going to be interesting."

"It's cool that people care about who's on the show, you know? I think, like, that's what makes it kind of cool," said Che, 37. "The show's on 46 years and people still care about who's being booked. I think that's kind of dope."

Davidson, 27, also publicly reacted to news of Musk's hosting, telling Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, "I don't know why people are freaking out."

"They're like, 'Oh I can't believe that Elon Musk is hosting!' And I'm like, the guy that makes the earth better, kind of and makes cool things and sends people to Mars," the comedian said. "I'm really excited, man. I'm gonna ask him for like a Tesla or some s---."