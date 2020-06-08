Elmer Fudd Will Not Use a Gun in New Looney Tunes Cartoons Reboot

All Looney Tunes characters will be gun-free in the new HBO Max reboot

Elmer Fudd has to find a new line of defense in the new Looney Tunes reboot.

The iconic cartoon rabbit hunter does not carry a gun in HBO Max's reboot, titled Looney Tunes Cartoons.

"We’re not doing guns," executive producer Peter Browngardt told The New York Times. "But, we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in."

Fudd isn't the only one losing his rifle; according to Browngardt, all Looney Tunes characters will be gun-free.

In a clip from the new series, Fudd is seen chasing down Bugs Bunny with a scythe.

The change was a response to ongoing concerns about gun violence in the United States, according to The Telegraph.

As seen in the clip, the lack of guns isn't stopping the characters from finding new, creative ways to come into conflict with one another — a theme that the reboot plans to continue.

"We’re going through this wave of anti-bullying, everybody needs to be friends, everybody needs to get along," Browngardt said. "Looney Tunes is pretty much the antithesis of that. It's two characters in conflict, sometimes getting pretty violent."

But while the characters may be without firearms, Browngardt promised that fans would still recognize many original traits of the classic characters.

"I always thought, ‘What if Warner Bros. had never stopped making Looney Tunes cartoons?' " he said. "As much as we possibly could, we treated the production in that way."