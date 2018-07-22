3rd Rock from the Sun Actress Elmarie Wendel Dies at 89

Actress Elmarie Wendel has died. She was 89.

On Saturday, Wendel’s daughter J.C. confirmed that her mother, who has best known for her role as landlord Mrs. Mamie Dubcek on the hit television show 3rd Rock from the Sun, had passed away.

“#ripelmariewendel you were a great mom and a badass dame,” J.C. wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo commemorating the NBC sitcom’s 100th episode.

In addition to playing the Solomon family’s landlady on 3rd Rock, Wendel also made appearances on episodes of Seinfeld, General Hospital, The Facts of Life and The George Lopez Show. She also voiced Aunt Grizelda in the recent film adaptation of The Lorax.

Elmarie Wendel Dave Bjerke/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Elmarie Wendel with 3rd Rock From the Sun costars French Stewart, John Lithgow, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Simbi Khali, Kristen Johnston and Jane Curtin Alan Levenson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

After learning of the sad news, Wendel’s 3rd Rock costar Jim Beaver, who played Happy Doug, penned a sweet tribute for the late actress on social media, praising his “friend and colleague.”

“I’ve just heard from her daughter JC that my friend and colleague from 3rd ROCK FROM THE SUN, Elmarie Wendel, has died,” Beaver wrote alongside a photo of the actress.

I've just heard from her daughter JC that my friend and colleague from 3rd ROCK FROM THE SUN, Elmarie Wendel, has died. She was raucous, funny, endearing, and terribly, terribly sweet. Goodnight, Mrs. Dubcek, wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/dIpvDbFsXO — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) July 22, 2018

“She was raucous, funny, endearing, and terribly, terribly sweet. Goodnight, Mrs. Dubcek, wherever you are,” he added.

Wendel also appeared on the series alongside costars John Lithgow, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kristen Johnston.