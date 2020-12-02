"So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!" the Netflix series' Twitter account shared on Tuesday

Elliot Page's Umbrella Academy Costars Share Their Love as He Comes Out as Transgender

It's a celebration in the Umbrella Academy!

Several of the Netflix series' stars celebrated their costar Elliot Page, who came out as transgender on Tuesday. Page uses both he/him and they/them pronouns; this story will use he/him when referring to Page.

Page, 33, shared his authentic self with the world in a heartfelt open letter shared on Instagram and Twitter, and the announcement was met with plenty of love from his costars.

"welcome to the fam, elliot," wrote Justin Min on Twitter, sharing Page's original post.

David Castaneda added the word "yes" surrounded by star emojis, while Marin Ireland offered, "I love you Elliot."

The official Umbrella Academy Twitter account also shared a note of support, responding to Page's original Twitter post by writing, "So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!"

Other celebrities also offered support, including Kumail Nanjiani, who wrote on Twitter, "I've been a fan of Elliot's for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come."

Page's wife, Emma Portner, shared some sweet words in support of her husband on Tuesday.

"I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world," Portner, 26, wrote on Instagram. "I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Page, formerly known as Ellen and who was nominated for an Oscar for his 2007 performance in Juno, said in a lengthy statement Tuesday that he describes himself as transgender and non-binary, meaning that his gender identity is neither man nor woman. He said that he uses he/they pronouns.