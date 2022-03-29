Elliot Page's Umbrella Academy Character to Come Out as Transgender: 'Meet Viktor Hargreeves'
Months ahead of the season 3 premiere, Elliott Page introduced his Umbrella Academy character to fans of the hit Netflix series.
The actor, 35, shared the first photo of the character sitting at a diner counter. "Meet Viktor Hargreeves ☂️," Page captioned the image on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday.
Netflix shared the tweet and wrote, "Welcome to the family, Viktor — we're so happy you're here."
Page previously played Vanya Hargreeves — whose superpowers are channeled through music — in seasons 1 and 2 of the show.
In December 2020, Page came out as transgender and nonbinary on Instagram.
"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," he shared at the time.
"To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better," Page added.
Earlier this month, Netflix shared a teaser for the upcoming third season of The Umbrella Academy. The hit series also stars Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Colm Feore, Justin H. Min, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher.
Season 3 of Umbrella Academy is set to premiere June 22 on Netflix.