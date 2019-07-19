Ellie Kemper Doesn't 'Think There Will Be' a Reboot of The Office: 'That's a Sad Answer'

By Jodi Guglielmi
July 19, 2019 11:37 AM

Sorry, Scranton fans.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ellie Kemper shut down any lasting hopes of a reboot of The Office.

“I would love there to be a reboot, but I don’t think there will be,” she said. “So, that’s a sad answer.”

But Kemper did suggest a different idea of how to get the Dunder Mifflin crew back together.

“Maybe like a reunion episode?” she said. “That would be fun!”

Kemper famously starred as secretary Erin Hannon on the hit NBC sitcom, which ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013.

Paul Lieberstein, who played HR manager Toby on the show, also previously suggested a similar concept, pitching the idea of a “one-off special” in place of a reboot.

“I think a one-off special would be the way to go,” he said. “Some event that brings everyone back together.”

Ellie Kemper in The Office
Danny Feld/NBC via Getty

And while fans come to terms with the possibility of never getting a reboot, they are also faced with bidding the series farewell from Netlfix. Earlier this summer, the streaming giant announced that The Office will no longer be available after January 2021.

“We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021,” Netflix said in a tweet.

The Office
Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

NBC also announced the news in a press release, saying that the network “secured the exclusive domestic streaming rights” to the show, and it will stream for five years on the upcoming NBC platform, which is expected to launch next year.

The sitcom — which famously starred Steve Carrell as Michael Scott, an office manager for the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company — was streamed for more than 52 billion minutes in 2018 alone, according to the network.

NBC also said that in April 2019, The Office was streamed for nearly twice as long as the next most-viewed show, but did not specify the runner-up.

