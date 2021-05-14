Ellie Kemper admitted that impressions have never been her strong suit, revealing that she once auditioned for Saturday Night Live and performed celebrity impressions as part of her audition

Ellie Kemper Says She and Her Husband Do Chores as The Crown Characters: 'It Makes Us Laugh'

Ellie Kemper and her husband Michael Koman are super fans of The Crown!

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star, 41, revealed Friday that ever since she and Koman began watching the hit Netflix drama earlier this year, they've gotten so into the show that they even do impersonations of the characters to spice up their everyday lives.

"Something that makes us laugh a lot is that we do the accents of the characters from The Crown to each other as we're doing chores," she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"So the more mundane the chore, the better," she added. "I should mention here, I'm terrible at accents and Michael isn't much better. But it makes us laugh."

Kemper said that she and Koman even have go-to characters when they start role-playing.

"I usually do Queen Elizabeth and he's Prince Charles. It's always about chores so it's like, 'Michael, you can't put that cup on the top rack,' " The Office actress explained, demonstrating her accent for DeGeneres, 63.

"That's not bad," DeGeneres joked, referring to Kemper's Queen Elizabeth impression. "It's better than mine."

Kemper admitted that impressions have never been her strong suit, revealing that she once auditioned for Saturday Night Live and had to perform celebrity impressions as part of her audition.

For her celebrity impression, she said she impersonated Renee Zellweger — whom she said she thinks she resembles in some lightings.

"I just kept scrunching up my face and saying, 'Do you smell that?' " she said. "That was my celebrity impression, Ellen. I don't know why they didn't hire me."

Kemper recently wrapped production for the Home Alone reimagining after filming was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, she wasn't able to give too much away about what we can expect from the upcoming Disney+ movie.