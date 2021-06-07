Ellie Kemper Apologizes for Participation in Controversial Pageant: 'Ignorance Is No Excuse'

In a statement, the actress addressed her 1999 participation in a Missouri ball with a "racist, sexist and elitist past"

Ellie Kemper has spoken out about her past participation in a controversial Missouri debutante ball.

Last week, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress came under fire when photos surfaced of her being crowned the "Queen of Love and Beauty" at the Veiled Prophet Ball (now called the Fair Saint Louis) in 1999.

The Veiled Prophet Organization was originally co-founded in the late 1800s by former Confederate officer Charles Slayback and other prominent white St. Louisans, who only permitted white people to participate up until 1979.

Kemper, 41, addressed the situation in a statement on Instagram Monday.

"Hi guys, when I was 19 years old, I decided to participate in a debutante ball in my hometown," she began. "The century-old organization that hosted the debutante ball had an unquestionably racist, sexist and elitist past. I was not aware of the history at the time, but ignorance is no excuse. I was old enough to have educated myself before getting involved."

"I unequivocally deplore, denounce, and reject white supremacy," she continued. "At the same time, I acknowledge that because of my race and my privilege, I am the beneficiary of a system that has dispensed unequal justice and unequal rewards."

Addressing the backlash she received, the actress wrote, "There is a very natural temptation when you become the subject of internet criticism, to tell yourself that your detractors are getting it all wrong. But at some point last week, I realized that a lot of the forces behind the criticism are forces that I've spent my life supporting and agreeing with."

"I believe strongly in the values of kindness, integrity and inclusiveness. I try to live my life in accordance with these values. If my experience is an indication that organizations and institutions with pasts that fall short of these beliefs should be held to account, then I have to see this experience in a positive light."

In a statement to PEOPLE on June 1, the Veiled Prophet Organization denounced racism.

"The VP organization is dedicated to civic progress, economic contributions and charitable causes in St. Louis," the statement began. "Our organization believes in and promotes inclusion, diversity and equality for this region. We absolutely reject racism and have never partnered or associated with any organization that harbors these beliefs."

Kemper ended her own statement on Monday with an apology.