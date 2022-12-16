'Ellen' Producer Andy Lassner Honors Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After His Death: 'He Was Our Flame. Our Joy'

Andy Lassner is remembering his friend and former colleague, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, after his sudden death.

On Friday, the former Ellen DeGeneres Show producer, 55, recalled Boss being "everyone's friend" in a touching Instagram tribute to the late star.

"So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch. Talking about their close friendships with him," he began alongside a black and white photo of Boss smiling. "Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. Talking about the conversation they once had with him. The thing is - it's all true. It's all real."

"Those who knew him are not trying to make this tragedy about themselves. They are just trying to convey to you who Twitch was," he continued. "He made everything about you. He made you feel like the most important person in the world. And he did this for everybody. Not just the people he needed or that were 'important'. He did it for everybody. It's doesn't sound real. But it is. All of it."

Lassner remembered Boss's positive energy on the set of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the remarkable way he made every person feel important and loved.

"He was everyone's friend. He really did care for every single person who worked at the show and everyone in his life," he said. "And the thing is if you met him just once - you felt that feeling. That light. That's why I think you and I are hurting. Because we all counted on him. He was our flame. Our joy. Our dancer."

The executive producer also reflected on Boss's death by suicide, and encouraged people to carry out the legacy that the professional dancer left behind.

"There was a heavy burden that none of us realized he was carrying. He must have been so tired," he wrote. "But we didn't know because he never wanted it to be about him. Ever. So now we can either spend all of our time wondering why and how and never being satisfied with the answers we imagine. Or we can focus on being grateful for the gift he gave us by allowing us to take light from his flame."

He concluded, "The thing is that light still burns in us. All of us. Let's try and share that light with the people we love. It's really all we can do. And that's enough. It's more than enough."

Following a successful run on competition shows like So You Think You Can Dance, Boss landed a gig as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. He later became a permanent fixture on the series and eventually was named a co-executive producer for the series.

As for Lassner, he served as an executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from its inception in 2003 until its final episode in May 2022. He also served as an executive producer on Ellen's Game of Games, and currently executive produces The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Lassner previously honored Boss, sharing a photo of them filming an episode with host Ellen DeGeneres. "Rest, my friend," he wrote.

As Boss' death was announced Wednesday, DeGeneres, 64, also shared a heartfelt tribute alongside a photo of the pair hugging.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

She later shared an emotional video on Thursday, which aired during the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, showing a montage of her favorite moments with the late star.

"Whenever he's not here it's just different … he's my pal, he's my sidekick, because we have this connection," she shared in the video. "Just looking over and he makes me laugh. He really, really makes me laugh."

In a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Boss' wife Allison Holker Boss described the kind of person Boss was and reflected on the legacy he's built.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," Allison, 34, said.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

She concluded: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

In addition to Allison, Boss is survived by children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.