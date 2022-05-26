Ellen Pompeo 'Would Love' for Taylor Swift to Cameo on Grey's Anatomy

Recently, Taylor Swift fans have speculated whether she's set to appear on an upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy

When Pompeo was asked whether there's a possibility the "All Too Well" singer could appear on a future episode, the star told Extra: "I think she's pretty busy, but that would be fun. I would love it."

Pompeo's comments come as eagle-eyed Swifties have speculated about a possible cameo.

Recently, some fans noticed that Swift's IMDb page indicated she would appear as "herself" in a Grey's Anatomy episode airing this year. But that credit has since been removed from her profile.

Swift's love for Grey's Anatomy is no secret.

One of the Grammy winner's cats is named after Pompeo's titular character, Meredith Grey. She also tapped Pompeo, 52, to be in her star-studded "Bad Blood" music video in 2015.

Swift, 32, previously gushed about the series in a 2012 interview with The Daily Beast.

"I've been watching the show since it first came out," she said. "It's the one long-term relationship that I've had. It's sort of my dream to get songs on there, to have my songs playing in the background of an episode."

As the interview suggested they make a call to ABC to get that dream in motion, Swift responded, "Oh, please do."

Grey's Anatomy is gearing up to air its two-hour season 18 finale episode on Thursday. The popular medical drama received an early renewal for season 19 in January.

Pompeo recently addressed the possibility of Grey's Anatomy continuing without her, saying, "We'll see, we'll see."

"Trying to reinvent the show and continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's inspired so many generations of healthcare workers. So, I think for the young people, it's a really good piece of content and we're going to try to keep it going for the young people — not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me."