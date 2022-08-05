Ellen Pompeo Wants 'Grey's Anatomy' to be 'Less Preachy' When Addressing Social Issues

Pompeo explained if she could change one thing about the series, it would allow for threads of advocacy to be found in each episode

By
Published on August 5, 2022 01:01 PM
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery on an all-new episode of Greys Anatomy, THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Photo: Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty

There are a few changes Ellen Pompeo hopes to see on Grey's Anatomy moving forward.

"I think if I had any desire, honestly, it would be to be less sort of preachy in one episode about certain things," she said on her Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo podcast. "It's like, we do one episode about, let's see … Asian hate crimes is one that we did this past season that was really moving. I think I'd like to see things happen a little more subtly and over time."

Pompeo, 52, also said she wants to see Grey's "touch on these social issues that are important and have them be threads throughout" each season instead of "consistently [hitting] you over the head for just one hour."

GREY’S ANATOMY - “I’ll Cover You” – A former patient of Link’s, Simon, is in the ER with his pregnant wife; and Bailey receives an offer from Nick on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ELLEN POMPEO
Liliane Lathan/ABC

Pompeo's comments come as Deadline revealed she won't be as large of a part of season 19. Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, will only appear in eight episodes of the next season. In her open time, Pompeo will be starring in Hulu's upcoming adaptation of the 2009 film Orphan.

Based on a true story, Orphan follows the claims that adopted child, Ukrainian-born Natalia Grace, was actually an adult woman with a rare dwarfism, allowing her to pass as a minor.

While Grey's Anatomy has no end in sight, Pompeo has been vocal about her wish to end the series. In a December interview with Insider, Pompeo said she's endorsed the series' ending to nearly everyone involved.

"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," she said. "I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?'"

She added, "Everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo to Appear in Only 8 Eps of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as She Signs On for New Hulu Series
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL - THE SERIES, Olivia Rodrigo, 'The Auditions', (Season 1, ep. 101, aired Nov. 8, 2019)
There Are 'No Immediate Plans' for Olivia Rodrigo to Be a 'Huge Part' of 'HSMTMTS's' Future
The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
'Glee' Alum Harry Shum Jr. Joins Season 19 of 'Grey's Anatomy'
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard, and Owen returns to work on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ELLEN POMPEO
Everything to Know About 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19
Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo Addresses the Possibility of 'Grey's Anatomy' Continuing Without Her: 'We'll See'
Actors Ellen Pompeo and Jesse Williams arrive at the 2013 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Jesse Williams Says It's 'Unlikely' 'Grey's Anatomy' Would Survive Without Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo, Taylor Swift
Ellen Pompeo 'Would Love' for Taylor Swift to Cameo on 'Grey's Anatomy'
ELLEN POMPEO - GREY'S ANATOMY
Ellen Pompeo on Finding 'My Stride and My Power' over 400 Episodes of 'Grey's Anatomy'
grey's anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' : Meredith Says She's 'Ready to Move on' in Shocking (and Game-Changing!) Decision
grey's anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' : Meredith Grey Stays in Seattle — But So Many Others Leave in the 400th Episode
SMA SEXIEST GLOWUP
'Pitch Perfect' Star Skylar Astin Lands Recurring Role on New Season of 'Grey's Anatomy'
grey's anatomy
Ellen Pompeo Admits She's Only Watched a 'Handful' of 'Grey's Anatomy' Episodes: 'Not Even Close'
"Grey's Anatomy," - Katherine Heigl; Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo Backs Katherine Heigl's Claims About 'Grey's Anatomy' Work Environment: She Was 'Ballsy'
CAMILLA LUDDINGTON
Camilla Luddington Is Ready for Her Character Jo to Have a 'Fresh Love Journey' on 'Grey's Anatomy'
GREYS ANATOMY - Sorry Doesnt Always Make It Right The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Jacksons generosity with COVID-positive patients goes a bit too far, and Hayes works to rebuild Maggies confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery when Greys Anatomy airs THURSDAY, APRIL 8 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) KEVIN MCKIDD, CHANDRA WILSON, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON
'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Consider the Show's End: 'It's Bigger Than All of Us at This Point'
grey's anatomy
Ellen Pompeo Says She's Trying to Convince 'Everybody' to 'End' 'Grey's Anatomy'