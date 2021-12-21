Ellen Pompeo Says She's Trying to Convince 'Everybody' to 'End' Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo is ready for Meredith Grey to retire.

In a new interview with Insider, Pompeo revealed that she's ready for Grey's Anatomy to end after 18 seasons.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," she said. "I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' "

But the actress said that despite her pleas, the show will most likely continue.

"Everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars,'" she said.

This isn't the first time Pompeo admitted she saw the series' expiration date approaching. In September, she told Entertainment Tonight she's been "trying to get away for years."

"It's not because I haven't been trying," she said of leaving Meredith Grey behind. "I have strong relationships at the network [ABC] and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivized me to stay."

greys anatomy Ellen Pompeo, Peter Gallagher | Credit: Bonnie Osborne/ABC

And earlier this year, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes said she had been crafting multiple endings for the hit medical drama.

"I've written the end of that series, I want to say, a good eight times," Rhimes, 51, told Variety. "I was like, 'And that will be the end!' Or, 'That'll be the final thing that's ever said or done!' And all of those things have already happened. So I give up on that, you know what I mean?"

Rhimes brought Grey's Anatomy to ABC in 2005, but she hasn't served as its showrunner since Krista Vernoff took the reigns in 2017. At the time of her exit, she entered into a massive deal with Netflix.

Because of that, Rhimes said she may not "be the person who decides, like, what the final scene is."

"If you'd ask me this question three years ago, or prior to Krista arriving, I would have said, 'Yes, I can tell you exactly how it's going to end,' " Rhimes said. "But once you hand off the ball for real, it's just different. So I don't know yet."

Rhimes will choose when the popular medical drama concludes, however.

"Am I the person who decides when the show is over? Yes," she added. "And I take full responsibility for that when or if everybody gets mad at me."