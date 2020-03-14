Grey's Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo Thanks Doctors 'on the Front Lines' amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Ellen Pompeo is expressing her appreciation for healthcare professionals as they work around the clock amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the Grey’s Anatomy star, 50, shared a video on social media, sending her love to all the nurses, doctors and healthcare workers during the global outbreak.

“Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy, and none of you have that privilege,” the actress said in the clip. “You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now, but will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks.”

Pompeo continued, “So this is just from me and my family to all of you to say thank you. We appreciate you, we love you.”

The star concluded her clip by urging the workers to “stay safe,” adding, “Nurses rock, doctors rock, and anyone who works in a hospital or the health-care industry, you rock.”

Pompeo isn’t the only Grey’s star sending out love during the tumultuous time.

Her costar Giacomo Gianniotti shared a selfie video on Instagram, asking his fans and followers to help if they can.

“Italy my home country is in dire times. My family is there, my friends are there, and every day I am worried for their safety and for the safety of all my fellow countrymen. Please I know Italy is a place where so many of you have travel to and you have enjoyed its beauty. Italy has always been kind to you and kindly and generously shared its gifts and culture with you. I am asking that you now give back to the country that has given so much to you. That country that gives so much to everyone’s life once they visit,” he said.

Gianniotti, who was born in Rome, added, “You can donate to individual hospitals in the places you have visited and loved, or to research, or to the main hospital in Milano taking the brunt of this pandemic that has struck Italy so fiercely. Please please please whatever you have to give give it I have already made a sizable donation and will be giving me in the weeks to come with some partners I am getting involved. Please world, give what you can and help my beautiful, beautiful country in one of it’s most trying times yet.”

Also the pair’s costar Jason George shared on Instagram: “#coronavirus is a very serious #pandemic … We must take it seriously and practice #socialdistancing But #toiletpaper doesn’t prevent the spread of the virus and, unless you have some other disease that makes you go more, hoarding toilet paper is not necessary.”

As of March 14, there have been 2,345 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a total of 50 deaths in the United States, according to a New York Times database.

Several states have declared a state of emergency to redirect funding, and public schools in Ohio, Maryland, New Mexico, Michigan, Oregon and the District of Columbia have closed in response.