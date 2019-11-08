Ellen Pompeo Replies to Former Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane’s McSteamy Photo: ‘What’s Up Playa’

Grey’s Anatomy‘s McSteamy is still bringing back the heat!

On Thursday, Eric Dane — who played ‘Plastics God’ Dr. Mark Sloan (a.k.a McSteamy) for six seasons on the ABC medical drama — posted a sexy photo that got the attention of one of his former costars: Ellen Pompeo.

“Good morning?,” Dane, 46, wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of him smoldering while sipping a cup of coffee.

Retweeting the photo, Pompeo replied, “What’s up playa????? [heart emoji] [kiss emoji].”

Fans loved the interaction, with one Twitter user writing, “THE FRIENSHIP WE DIDN’T KNOW WE NEEDED BACK.”

In 2012, Dane announced he would be leaving Grey’s after a successful six-season run.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone at Grey‘s, ABC and Shondaland for the experience and memories I have had over the course of this run,” told TVLine in a statement. “It has been wonderful to work alongside and learn from a creative force such as Shonda Rhimes.”

“After much consideration and conversations, he and I have decided that this is the right time for his storyline to end,” show creator Shonda Rhimes told TVLine at the time. “We’re a big family here at Grey‘s with a long history together and Eric will always remain an important part of our family.”

Dane’s character was involved in a deadly plane crash in season 11 and died at the beginning of season 12.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.