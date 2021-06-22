Ellen Pompeo Reacts to a Fan Who Voiced Disapproval with Grey's Anatomy's Season 17: 'All Good!'

"Seventeen seasons we can't please everyone all the time," Ellen Pompeo said

No hard feelings here! Ellen Pompeo is taking criticism in stride.

Last week, the 51-year-old actress reacted to a fan who said that they didn't enjoy the latest season of Grey's Anatomy.

Responding to a tweet from a user who wrote that they "love the show but not this season" - as they also described it as "dumpster 🔥 trash" - Pompeo revealed that she can take critiques of the long-running ABC medical drama series.

"All good!" the actress, who has starred as Meredith Grey on the series since it began, replied. "Seventeen seasons we can't please everyone all the time … it's definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great… I get it…"

"thanks for checking it out anyway… and thanks for your feedback it matters," Pompeo added. "…sending you love."

In a follow-up tweet, Pompeo responded to another fan, telling them that her initial statement was not meant to be seen in a negative light whatsoever.

"No honestly no shade at all …," she wrote. "the only show I've ever stuck with until the end was The Sopranos."

The actress then went on to note that a difference in opinion doesn't always need to cause conflict or be seen negatively.

"But why is someone saying they didn't like something bad? It's literally been on for two decades!!" Pompeo said. "Let her live… there is plenty of s--- I don't like…"

In another tweet, Pompeo continued to elaborate on her feelings, as she defended viewers' rights to express their opinions - good or bad - about the series.

"Not to mention people are pretty much allowed to feel however they want after this really f----- up couple of years we have had," she tweeted.

Season 17 of Grey's incorporated the global COVID-19 pandemic into its storyline - with Meredith even contracting the virus - and featured surprise cameos throughout the year from former cast members, including Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd, T.R. Knight as George O'Malley, Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey, and Eric Dane as Mark Sloan and Sarah Drew as April Kepner.

The long-running beloved medical drama has been renewed for the 18th season ABC announced on May 10. No decisions have been made regarding Grey's future beyond season 18 as of yet.

In February, Pompeo, who is also an executive producer on the series, said that a final decision about the future of Grey's had yet to be made.