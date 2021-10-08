Ellen Pompeo Jokes ABC 'Owns' Her and Talks Grey's Anatomy Fan Theories

Ellen Pompeo has been starring as Dr. Meredith Grey on the ABC hospital drama since 2005

Ellen Pompeo loves a good fan theory!

The Grey's Anatomy star, 51, made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night where she addressed fan theories — including one from Jimmy Kimmel — and Easter egg moments viewers should look out for.

Fans have long speculated that season 18 of the medical drama is Pompeo's last. Kimmel, 53, told the actress she's been adding fuel to the fire.

Pulling up a tweet from last week, the talk show host pointed out that one fan noticed her character Meredith Grey was wearing the same shirt in the premiere of season 18 as the fictional doctor did during the pilot episode, to which Pompeo responded, "Easter egg found … Look out for more!!"

"It is the same shirt," the ABC star confirmed. "I think they hung on to it. That stuff is property of ABC Studios."

She jokingly added, "They own us. You too, Jimmy! We're in the same boat my friend."

Pompeo went on to say on Kimmel that the shirt concept was her idea as a way "to pay homage to many things from many different seasons and to give the audience things to watch out for and Easter eggs." Although, the Grey's Anatomy star didn't know the idea would be executed until the shirt appeared on her wardrobe rack one day.

"So you don't even know what the Easter eggs are?" Kimmel asked, to which the actress admitted, "No, I don't" and noted that she tries to figure them out alongside fans.

Kimmel — who rightfully guessed last year that Meredith would be in a coma the following season — made a new prediction about what would happen in season 18, which premiered last week.

"Meredith Grey will get married this season and I'm going to add ... to Kanye West," he said, which made Pompeo laugh.

"I have something percolating in my mind," she said. "And the percolating changes. I had some ideas percolating during the first seven seasons — I used to pitch things to Shonda [Rhimes] and she'd go, 'That's a season eight idea.'"

Vernoff continued, "Meaning, that's the final-season-of-the-show idea. And now, we blew so far past season eight, we're in season 18. So your idea of where the characters are going to end changes each year. Every year, I never know if I'm writing the last season of the show, literally. I percolate new ideas every year. If we ended it this year, what would it be?"

Pompeo similarly told Variety that the then-upcoming 17th season could be the last.

"We don't know when the show is really ending yet," she said at the time. "But the truth is, this year could be it."

"I'm constantly fighting for the show as a whole to be as good as it can be. As a producer, I feel like I have permission to be able to do that," she later added. "I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don't know that this is the last year? But it could very well could be."