It’s no surprise primetime TV’s highest-paid actress would have a trailer on set that’s fit for a queen. When it came to her latest renovation, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Ellen Pompeo tapped her friend, designer Jeremiah Brent (with Pompeo and his husband Nate Berkus), to bring her vision to life.

“Every few years Ellen likes to change up her trailer,” Brent tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s a home away from home where she spends a majority of her time.”