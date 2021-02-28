"We honestly have not decided," said Ellen Pompeo, who has starred in the ABC series as Dr. Meredith Grey since 2005

Ellen Pompeo Says Grey's Anatomy Is Still 'Trying To Figure' Out Whether to End or Continue

The future of Grey's Anatomy is very much up in the air, according to Ellen Pompeo.

Pompeo, who previously said that this current season could be the show's last, shared on this week's CBS Sunday Morning that a final decision about the future of the long-running ABC medical drama has yet to be made.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I can't say. Can't say," the actress, 51, said with a laugh. "We honestly have not decided. We're really trying to figure it out right now."

Asked whether they were "in the middle of deciding whether it ends or it doesn't," Pompeo replied, "yes."

"It's, what story do we tell? To end a show this iconic, you know, how do we do it?" added the producer, who has starred in the series since it premiered in 2005. "I just want to make sure we do this character and this show and the fans – I want to make sure we do it right."

Image zoom Ellen Pompeo | Credit: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube

While speaking with Variety last year, Pompeo said that season 17 of Grey's Anatomy "could very well be" the last. "We don't know when the show is really ending yet," she said at the time. "But the truth is, this year could be it."

"I'm constantly fighting for the show as a whole to be as good as it can be. As a producer, I feel like I have permission to be able to do that," she later added. "I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don't know that this is the last year? But it could very well could be."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Over the weekend, Pompeo also shared an open letter to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which came under fire this week, after it was reported that the group, which determines the nominees and winners of the Golden Globe Awards each year, has no Black members.

"This is a very solvable problem," she wrote. "I would kindly ask, all my white colleagues in this industry, an industry that we love and has granted us enormous privilege...to pull up, show up and get this issue resolved."



"Let's show our Black colleagues that we care and are willing to do the work to right the wrongs we have created," she added.

Throughout season 17, which premiered in November, fans have watched Pompeo's character, Dr. Meredith Grey, battle with COVID-19 — and during the midseason finale in December, her character took a turn for the worse.

"I think that the idea that Meredith's life is kind of hanging in the balance right now is really symbolic of a lot of things going on right now," Grey's star Kelly McCreary told PEOPLE ahead of the emotional episode.

"A lot of people's lives are hanging in the balance, whether they're intubated on a COVID table or they've lost a family member who was meaningful to them and supported them. Now they're more vulnerable because of that, or their business failed or they lost their job or they lost their health insurance," she added. "A lot of people's lives are in the balance right now."