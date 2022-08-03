Ellen Pompeo to Appear in Only 8 Eps of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as She Signs On for New Hulu Series

Ellen Pompeo will be starring and executive producing the upcoming orphan limited series on Hulu

By
Published on August 3, 2022 02:17 PM

Ellen Pompeo is starting to take on more high-profile projects outside of Grey's Anatomy.

The 52-year-old actress — who has anchored the hit ABC medical drama for the past 17 years — will have a scaled-back role in the forthcoming season. Per a Deadline report on Wednesday, Pompeo will appear in only eight episodes of the 19th season.

In tandem with that shift at Grey's, Pompeo has signed on to star in Hulu's upcoming limited series Orphan, an adaptation of the 2009 film based on the true story of Ukranian-born Natalia Grace, whose adoptive parents in the U.S. claimed she was an adult sociopath pretending to be a child. Pompeo will also serve as executive producer via her ABC Signature-based production company, Calamity Jane

The upcoming drama will depict a "Midwestern couple who adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism." As the series goes on, "they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children" and "slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is," according to a release cited in The Hollywood Reporter.

"As they question her story, they're confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they're willing to go to defend themselves, falling into a battle that's fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage," teases the release.

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery on an all-new episode of Greys Anatomy, THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty

In Grey's Meredith Grey ended the 18th season making the tough decision to stay in Seattle and become Grey Sloan Memorial's new interim Chief of Surgery.

And many of Pompeo's colleagues both behind and in front of the camera — including series creator Shonda Rhimes — have pointed out that there is no Grey's Anatomy without Meredith Grey, so it seems likely the show's fate lies in Pompeo's hands moving forward.

Prior to signing the Hulu deal, the actress admitted she'd be fine hanging up her acting hat when Grey's Anatomy takes its final bow. "I'm not saying I'll never act again, I very well may, but I'm not super excited about continuing my acting career," she said last year on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast.

Ellen Pompeo
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"The acting, even though I haven't done a million different roles, I feel like I've done it," Pompeo added at the time. "Sitting around in trailers, traveling around, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver. I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 o'clock at night and wait to shoot scenes and have ADs knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch. You know, it's for the young at heart. It's for the youth!"

The actress previously told Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that she was "looking for a change" in her career. "I'm clearly not prepared right now to make any formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories that we can tell," she said at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
'Glee' Alum Harry Shum Jr. Joins Season 19 of 'Grey's Anatomy'
grey's anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' : Meredith Grey Stays in Seattle — But So Many Others Leave in the 400th Episode
ELLEN POMPEO - GREY'S ANATOMY
Ellen Pompeo on Finding 'My Stride and My Power' over 400 Episodes of 'Grey's Anatomy'
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard, and Owen returns to work on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ELLEN POMPEO
Everything to Know About 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19
KIM RAVER
Kim Raver Hints Her Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' for Season 19: 'There Are Still Stories to Be Told'
grey's anatomy
Ellen Pompeo Admits She's Only Watched a 'Handful' of 'Grey's Anatomy' Episodes: 'Not Even Close'
Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo Addresses the Possibility of 'Grey's Anatomy' Continuing Without Her: 'We'll See'
Ellen Pompeo, Taylor Swift
Ellen Pompeo 'Would Love' for Taylor Swift to Cameo on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Grey's Anatomy Crew and Cast Members Celebrate 400 Episodes
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast and Crew Celebrate the Show's 400th Episode: 'It Stands the Test of Time'
GREYS ANATOMY - Sorry Doesnt Always Make It Right The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Jacksons generosity with COVID-positive patients goes a bit too far, and Hayes works to rebuild Maggies confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery when Greys Anatomy airs THURSDAY, APRIL 8 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) KEVIN MCKIDD, CHANDRA WILSON, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON
'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Consider the Show's End: 'It's Bigger Than All of Us at This Point'
grey's anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' : Meredith Says She's 'Ready to Move on' in Shocking (and Game-Changing!) Decision
kate walsh
Kate Walsh Will Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' — See Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey's Reactions
SMA SEXIEST GLOWUP
'Pitch Perfect' Star Skylar Astin Lands Recurring Role on New Season of 'Grey's Anatomy'
CAMILLA LUDDINGTON
Camilla Luddington Is Ready for Her Character Jo to Have a 'Fresh Love Journey' on 'Grey's Anatomy'
GREY S ANATOMY
In Honor of 'Grey's Anatomy' 's 17th Anniversary, Photos of the Original Cast Then & Now
JESSE WILLIAMS, SARAH DREW
'Japril' Is Back! Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew to Return to 'Grey's Anatomy ' for Season 18 Finale