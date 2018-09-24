Ellen Pompeo Says She May Leave Grey's Anatomy in 2020: 'I’m Definitely Looking for a Change'

Could this be the end for Grey’s Anatomy?

Ellen Pompeo hinted that the beloved ABC show could come to an end after season 16 — or at least she may leave the series — saying she’s looking for a “change.”

“I’m clearly not prepared right now to make any formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories that we can tell,” Pompeo told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m really excited to do some new things, it’s about time that I mix it up and I’m really excited about my producing career, and I’m definitely looking for a change.”

Along with exploring new career opportunities, Pompeo said she also wants to spend more time with her kids, Eli Christopher, 21 months, Sienna May, 3½, and Stella Luna, 8½.

“My children are getting older so I want to be more available to them now. I can’t be an absentee mom if they’re teenagers, I have to be around to whip their butts,” she said. “So it’s definitely time for change in my life. I’m really looking forward to it and that’s the beauty of my situation.”

Pompeo has starred as Dr. Meredith Grey since season 1 of Grey’s Anatomy first premiered in 2005.

Grey's Anatomy Bob D'Amico/ABC

“I have definitely played this out for everything that I possibly could,” she said of her time on the show. “I’ve given it 200 percent of my energy and my love and my time and my commitment and my dedication.”

“I still care very much about the show and I think that it takes a lot of energy. So at some point, I have to wrap it up,” she added.

Season 16 is anticipated to wrap in 2020.

Grey’s Anatomy season 15 premieres Sept. 27 on ABC.