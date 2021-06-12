Grey's Anatomy Reunion! Ellen Pompeo Enjoys Night Out with Eric Dane and Justin Chambers

Of the three dinner guests, Ellen Pompeo is the only one who remains a current cast member on Grey's Anatomy

The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are enjoying a well-deserved night out!

On Friday evening, Ellen Pompeo shared a set of posts on her Instagram Story where she revealed that she was dining with two of her former Grey's Anatomy costars, Eric Dane and Justin Chambers.

In the first clip posted to social media, Pompeo, 51, glares into the camera before she turns it to face Dane, 48, as the pair then rest their heads upon each other. Chambers, 50 - sporting bleached blonde hair - then enters the frame, where he playfully pretends to be a waiter, jokingly asking the pair, "What would you like for dinner?"

In the next post, Pompeo turns the camera to Chambers, who raises his eyebrows and smiles for the clip before she moves the camera over to Dane, who stares off into the distance and doesn't realize he is being filmed until the end of the video.

"It's a hard knock life," Pompeo wrote alongside the latter post.

Of the three who dined on Friday night, Pompeo is the only one who is still a current cast member on the long-running ABC medical drama series.

Dane left the show after the end of season 8 - though he appeared in the first two episodes of season 9 - before he later reprised his role in a surprise cameo during an episode that aired during the show's seventeenth season this past April.

Chambers, meanwhile, was written out of the show's sixteenth season last year. He previously had been unseen on the series since an episode that aired in November 2019.

In the March 5, 2020, episode titled "Leave a Light On," the fate of Chambers' Alex Karev was finally revealed when he shares in a letter that he reunited with Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), his character's ex-wife.

Last week, the 17th season of Grey's Anatomy ended with heartbreak, joy, and more surprises.

During the June 3 finale titled "Someone Saved My Life Tonight," viewers watched as the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial faced personal and professional highs and lows over the span of eight months - including two proposals, two weddings, a promotion, and a possible breakup.

In May, ABC announced that the long-running medical drama was renewed for an 18th season. No decisions have been made regarding Grey's Anatomy's future beyond season 18 as of yet.

"The writers, directors, casts, and crews of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season," executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement. "Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I've been truly blown away - particularly by our tireless crews - as they reinvented the TV-making wheel."