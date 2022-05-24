"I think for the young people, it's a really good piece of content and we're going to try to keep it going for the young people — not necessarily with me," Ellen Pompeo said

Ellen Pompeo Addresses the Possibility of Grey's Anatomy Continuing Without Her: 'We'll See'

Ellen Pompeo is weighing in on her future with Grey's Anatomy.

Pompeo was asked about the possibility of the ABC medical drama going on without her by Entertainment Tonight, to which she answered cryptically, "We'll see, we'll see."

Explained Pompeo, 52: "Trying to reinvent the show and continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show."

She continued, "It's inspired so many generations of healthcare workers. So, I think for the young people, it's a really good piece of content and we're going to try to keep it going for the young people — not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me."

But the possibility of replacing Pompeo altogether is a very different discussion. "We'll find someone, maybe, or we won't," she teased.

Pompeo has starred as Dr. Meredith Grey since the popular show premiered in 2005. As Grey's Anatomy recently celebrated its milestone 400th episode, she told PEOPLE how being a part of the series has changed her life.

"My life doesn't parallel [Meredith's] so much because I'm not a doctor, but I'll tell you, I've had three children and I got married and I've turned into a completely different person doing the show," she said.

"I was able to find my stride and my power," she continued. "There's something really satisfying about knowing where I started and what my head space was and where I was emotionally when I started and where I am now and everything I've learned and everything who's taught me what I've learned."

That said, the Golden Globe nominee has spoken about ending the series on multiple occasions.

"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," she told Insider in December 2021. "I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?'"

In January, Grey's Anatomy received an early renewal for season 19. Pompeo will return to her leading role.