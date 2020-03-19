Ellen DeGeneres Wishes She Had Kids And Is Home 'Bored' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Ellen DeGeneres admits she’s home “bored” while practicing self-isolation amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Wednesday, DeGeneres, 62, dialed up some of her famous friends to vent about her cabin fever — and shared videos of the conversations on Instagram.

Two of the lucky recipients happened to be Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

“John!” DeGeneres excitedly shouted at the phone while lying upside down on her sofa.

“Yeah! Who’s this?” Legend, 41, hilariously responded back to which DeGeneres said “It’s Ellen!”

“What’s going on?” Ellen asked. “Nothing much. Here’s Chrissy too!” Legend said of his wife.

“Hey Chrissy what’s going on?” Ellen said to the Bring the Funny host, 34, who responded “Nothing, just with the kids. Say hi Miles!”

“Hi Miles,” DeGeneres said adding, “I wish I had kids right now, I’m so bored.”

Legend and Teigen, who share son Miles Theodore, 1, and daughter Luna Simone, 3, agreed, saying “We’re bored too.”

“Alright, well I just wanted to call and say hey,” Ellen said.

“Well, thank you for thinking of us. Bye! Say hi to Portia,” Teigen said, referring to DeGeneres’ wife.

Teigen also shared the phone call on Twitter captioning the clip, “Ellen does not know how to do nothing and it’s still pretty early in the isolation game.”

RELATED: How Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga and More Celebrities Are Social Distancing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Before calling Legend and Teigen, DeGeneres reached out to Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel.

“Justin?” DeGeneres said. “What are you doing?”

“Nothing,” Timberlake, 39, said somberly as Biel, 38, chimed in to say “Hey Ellen.”

Biel also said she was doing “nothing.”

“Alright, well I’ll talk to you later,” DeGeneres said.

Timberlake ended the call telling the talk show host to “Call me in an hour.”

DeGeneres also called Adam Levine to wish him a happy birthday.

The Maroon 5 singer, 41, explained he’s just hanging out with his family.

In addition to checking in with her famous friends, DeGeneres has spent her time at home attempting to complete a 4,000-piece puzzle.

DeGeneres shared moments from the journey on Instagram Tuesday and it was filled with hilarious twists and turns.

“Okay, so I’m bored, I’m sure everybody is bored,” DeGeneres said in one Instagram clip. “I remembered I have a 4,000 piece puzzle … so this is what I’m going to do to keep busy. It’s going to keep me busy for at least an hour. I haven’t done [a puzzle] in a long time, but it shouldn’t be that hard.”

The complicated puzzle is a rendering of a painting called “Galleria di vedute di Roma moderna” by Giovanni Paolo Pannini.

“Let’s see how this goes,” she captioned the first video.

But while DeGeneres quickly realized she was missing a piece of the puzzle — literally.

RELATED: Idris Elba Tells Ellen DeGeneres He’s ‘Dancing in Quarantine in Honor’ of Her Sweet Support

“Well, guess what? I attempted to do the puzzle — because when I set out to do something I finish it,” she said in a second clip. “I counted the pieces — there’s only 3,999, there’s not 4,000 pieces. I don’t know about you, but when you get to the end of the puzzle and you feel so good and accomplished but then there’s one piece missing, it’s not fun. It’s not fair. So yeah, I’m not going to do it.”

In the clip, a disappointed DeGeneres is seen collecting the pieces and dumping them back in the box.

“Portia suggested that I read a book,” she added. “I’ll let you know what I choose and what happens.”

As of Wednesday, there are now at least 5,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States.