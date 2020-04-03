Ellen DeGeneres and Wendy Williams Talk Shows Returning to TV After Coronavirus Shutdown

The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Wendy Williams Show are set to return to air with new episodes next week.

Both shows shut down production last month over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Starting Monday, they will begin airing episodes produced remotely.

“Since going into quarantine two weeks ago, I’ve been doing my show at home every day. But only for Portia,” said Ellen DeGeneres, 62. “Starting Monday, you’ll be able to see it too, and I can’t wait.”

The at-home edition of DeGeneres’ talk show will feature guests joining via video chat, and next week’s lineup includes interviews with Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, as well as check-ins with Drew Brees, his wife Brittany and David Spade.

Resident dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss and executive producer Andy Lassner will also be making cameo appearances.

Williams’ fellow nationally syndicated daytime talker will also feature virtual celebrity interviews, plus the host’s “Hot Topics” segments and other show staples like “Ask Wendy.”

The new content will be included in episodes taped before the show stopped production on March 12.

“I may not be in my purple chair, and it may not look the same but I’m very excited to get back to my Wendy Watchers,” said Williams, 55. “There’s so much uncertainty in all of our worlds right now and we need each other!”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Wendy Williams Show air weekdays (check local listings).