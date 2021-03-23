Ellen DeGeneres said she was sent home “crying” while Portia de Rossi had surgery alone

Ellen DeGeneres Gives an Update on Portia de Rossi's Condition After She Underwent Emergency Surgery

In her monologue pre-recorded for Tuesday's show DeGeneres, 63, revealed that de Rossi, 48, told her around 7:30 p.m., "I'm not feeling well. I want to go to bed."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"And it was like 8 o'clock and that's early," she said before jokingly adding, "I'm not used to going to bed that early. We go to bed around 8:30."

The comedian said she took sleep medicine so that she could fall asleep at the same time as her wife, but she was abruptly woken up.

ellen degeneres and portia de rossi Image zoom Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi | Credit: Ari and Louise

"I look over and Portia is not in bed next to me," DeGeneres recalled. "I get out of bed and I find Portia on the floor on all fours. And I'm like, 'Baby are you okay?' And she says, 'Yeah, I'm okay.' And I said, 'Well you're okay if you're playing Twister by yourself, but you're not okay. You're on the floor.'"

The talk show host then drove de Rossi to the E.R. where she was admitted.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, DeGeneres wasn't able to stay with the actress.

"That's upsetting to me. They sent me home and I'm crying," she admitted, joking, "Because someone was chopping onions at the nurse's station."

DeGeneres also said de Rossi's pain was so severe that she offered to exchange tickets to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for more pain medication, which didn't work because "that's the rules."

"I am happy to report Portia is feeling much better now. She's home. She came home late yesterday," she added.

The comedian snuck in one more joke as she said, "Not all of her, she left her appendix at the hospital. I'm going to auction off the appendix for charity. I'm kidding, it's gonna go on eBay."

portia-ellen.jpg Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that Portia was "rushed" to the hospital and that she was "in a lot of pain," a source tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was appendicitis and she had surgery," the source revealed.