Ellen DeGeneres Looks Back on the Most Unforgettable Moments from Her Talk Show
Taylor's scare! Kristen's sloth sobs! Ryan Gosling! The Emmy Award winner opens up to PEOPLE about some of the biggest celebrity gets — and moving moments — from her 19 seasons on the air
Season 4
Gladys Hardy, an 88-year-old viewer, became a fan favorite after the host first called her in Austin for a spirited conversation. "She told me she loved Jesus, but she drank a little. And I thought, 'Me too,' " DeGeneres recalls.
Season 5
The host (and audience) fell into hysterics when Jeff Corwin's anaconda wanted to get acquainted with DeGeneres. "I'll never forget when that snake suddenly wrapped itself around me," DeGeneres says. "In some states, we would be considered married."
Season 7
"Taylor Swift was so easy to scare," recalls DeGeneres. "All I had to do was rig the bathroom with three cameras, hide in the closet for an hour, wait for her to wander into the bathroom, then jump out and scream! Easy-peasy."
Season 9
When a video of Sophia Grace Brownlee, 8, and Rosie McClelland, 5, rapping Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" went viral in 2011, DeGeneres brought them on the show to meet the singer: "In this photo I'm thinking, 'I hope they don't understand the lyrics.' "
Season 9
Kristen Bell got emotional regaling viewers about meeting a sloth. "She loves sloths so much she would cry at the thought of one," DeGeneres says. "I have the same reaction when I think about really slow things ... like traffic."
Season 10
DeGeneres became known for going all-out with her Halloween costumes, including one as Sofia Vergara, who surprised the host during the show. "You can't even tell which one is Sofia and which one is me."
Season 9
The host challenged First Lady Michelle Obama to a push-up contest during the show. "She'll tell you she won," jokes DeGeneres, whose 20 push-ups lost to Obama's 25. "But she cheats."
Season 15
"This was when [wife Portia de Rossi] was on my show and gave me the most amazing gift, which has become my campus in Rwanda to save the mountain gorillas," says DeGeneres. "Either that, or she was telling me she broke the dishwasher again."
Season 15
"I ran into Ryan Gosling's arms and, somehow, we ended up like this," says DeGeneres of what became her regular greeting for the actor. "It may look silly, but if you ever get a chance to jump into Ryan Gosling's arms, I highly recommend it."