Ellen DeGeneres Announces She Tested Positive for COVID, Says She's 'Feeling Fine Right Now'

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, she announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19," the talk show host, 62, wrote on Twitter. "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

"Please stay healthy and safe," she concluded. "Love, Ellen."

DeGeneres did not give any indication in her statement as to how her positive test result would affect production on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which had been filming without an in-studio audience and with a mix of virtual and in-person celebrity guests since season 18 premiered in September.

A spokesperson for production company Telepictures told PEOPLE on Thursday, "Following Ellen's announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January."

Ellen DeGeneres

During the season premiere, DeGeneres addressed allegations of workplace toxicity that had surfaced over the summer.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were accusations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation," she began. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

"Being known as the 'Be Kind Lady' is a tricky position to be in," she continued. "The truth is I am that person you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient — and I am working on all of that. ... I am a work in progress."

Ellen DeGeneres during the most recent taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The premiere came after WarnerMedia conducted an internal investigation into The Ellen DeGeneres Show following numerous complaints of workplace toxicity.

DeGeneres has since apologized to her staff, and three top producers — Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman — have parted ways with the show. Staffers on the show also learned in August that they would receive increased benefits.

"Ellen is definitely a perfectionist and knows she can be difficult, but she never wanted to come across as mean-spirited," a source told PEOPLE in September. "She is looking at herself to make changes."