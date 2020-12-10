Ellen DeGeneres Announces She Tested Positive for COVID, Says She's 'Feeling Fine Right Now'
Production on The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been paused until January
Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, she announced in a statement on Thursday.
"Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19," the talk show host, 62, wrote on Twitter. "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."
"Please stay healthy and safe," she concluded. "Love, Ellen."
DeGeneres did not give any indication in her statement as to how her positive test result would affect production on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which had been filming without an in-studio audience and with a mix of virtual and in-person celebrity guests since season 18 premiered in September.
A spokesperson for production company Telepictures told PEOPLE on Thursday, "Following Ellen's announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January."
During the season premiere, DeGeneres addressed allegations of workplace toxicity that had surfaced over the summer.
"As you may have heard, this summer there were accusations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation," she began. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."
"Being known as the 'Be Kind Lady' is a tricky position to be in," she continued. "The truth is I am that person you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient — and I am working on all of that. ... I am a work in progress."
The premiere came after WarnerMedia conducted an internal investigation into The Ellen DeGeneres Show following numerous complaints of workplace toxicity.
DeGeneres has since apologized to her staff, and three top producers — Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman — have parted ways with the show. Staffers on the show also learned in August that they would receive increased benefits.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.