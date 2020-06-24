Ellen DeGeneres Taps Love Is Blind's Lauren and Cameron for Game Show with Influencer Couples

Who wouldn't want to play drinking games with this Love Is Blind couple?

On Tuesday, Ellen DeGeneres' Ellen Digital Network (EDN) announced a lineup of new and upcoming original series, including Game Night, which pits hosts Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed Hamilton against other famous couples in a series of virtual games.

A press release for the show promises a "fun, cocktail-themed virtual game night with four celebrity/influencer couples playing variations of your favorite games."

Lauren, 34, also appears on the EDN original series Design Duo, partnering with construction expert John Colaneri to help people via video chat as they remodel a room in their home in a single day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lauren and Cameron were the breakout stars of Love Is Blind, which premiered on Netflix in February. Since tying the knot on the show, Lauren and Cameron, 29, have continued to develop their relationship after the cameras stopped rolling.

Catching up with the New York Times on Friday, the couple revealed that they've enjoyed some games of their own to stay entertained while social distancing together.

"It gets mundane if you have the same pattern, so it's cool to do something new together like learn a new game," Lauren said.

Image zoom Kate Bubacz/Ellen Digital Network

As for what their at-home menu has looked like during self-isolation, they "definitely eat a lot of tacos."

"Sometimes we'll have a margarita night where we eat tacos and watch our favorite movies and shows," Lauren said. "We have an air fryer and it's heaven sent; we literally use it every day."

Fun and games aside, the husband and wife have also spent time discussing more serious subjects, including how to approach the subject of racism and police brutality with their future children.

"Parents begin having conversations with their children about interaction with law enforcement in Black households at 6 years old," Lauren explained. "Of course it's a hard conversation to have, especially as a white dad and a Black mom."

"Unfortunately I will be treated differently by society than they will," Cameron added. "That's not right, but we have to work toward a better future. I will remind them that they are always loved and we will do our best to protect them."

Lauren and Cameron also opened up to the Times about sharing their unique experiences and outlooks with each another, even when the discussion can be intimidating to tackle.

"They're just real conversations we have to have," Lauren said. "This is nothing new for Black people. This whole grief, this sadness, this frustration has been going on since we've been in this country. Right now it's so important for [Cameron] to just listen. That is what Black people want: We want to be heard; we want you to hear how we feel."

"I can't pretend to understand what it's like to be Black and go through this," said Cameron. "I ask myself, 'What is it that I can do to be of service?' I'm constantly reminded that listening is one thing I always need to practice — listening and understanding what I can do to help."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: